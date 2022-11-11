Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in a denim jacket, hides under an umbrella at Mumbai airport; PICS

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. It is always a good day for the fans and the paparazzi when they spot King Khan. Well, all eyes are on SRK ever since the teaser of Pathaan has been released. The film which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles will release on January 25, 2023. Recently there were reports that the Zero actor will soon head to Sharjah to attend the Sharjah International Book Fair and today the actor was clicked at Mumbai’s private airport. Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

In the pictures, we can see Shah Rukh Khan dressed in a white tee which he has paired with blue pants and layered his tee with a blue denim jacket. The actor was surrounded by all his staff members and had one of them holding an umbrella for him. Although his face is not visible in any of the pictures, but we are sure that a glimpse of SRK is enough to get all the fans crazy. If reports are to be believed then the Pathaan star will be a guest at the Sharjah International Book Fair this Friday, November 11. The global icon is expected to make an appearance at 6 pm for the fair's 41st edition. He will be receiving the book fair's first Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative honor. Check out the pictures:

Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo in Tiger 3 “Shah Rukh Khan will shoot for Tiger 3 immediately after Pathaan's release, thus confirming his presence in the Tiger franchise! In Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, the paths of SRK, Salman and Hrithik will constantly cross to build up to the grand finale of the spy universe. While Salman Khan will be seen in Pathaan, now SRK will also be seen in Tiger 3 and an extensive shooting schedule is being planned to shoot this exciting portion immediately after Pathaan’s release on Jan 25, 2023!” reveals a top industry source. Shah Rukh Khan work front Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Pathaan, the actor also has Dunki with Taapsee Pannu in the lead, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and Jawan by Atlee, co-starring Nayanthara.

