Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in black as he arrives with Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani for party; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar is set to release his highly anticipated project Dunki, which marks his first onscreen collaboration with acclaimed director Rajkumar Hirani, this December. The new actor-director duo of B'town are currently busy with the final schedule shooting of their ambitious social comedy drama in Mumbai, these days.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was snapped arriving at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai, for a private Bollywood party. Interestingly, the superstar was accompanied by none other than his Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani, and the videos and pictures of this rare sight have been going viral on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in a black suit

As always, the Badshah of Bollywood looked simply dapper in an all-black look, as he arrived at the party in the wee hours on October 21, Saturday. Shah Rukh Khan opted for a jet black blazer for the night, which he paired with a matching formal shirt and a pair of black trousers. King Khan completed his look with his signature hairdo with a tiny ponytail and a pair of black shoes.

Rajkumar Hirani, on the other hand, opted for a dark maroon Nehru jacket, which he paired with an off-white shirt and a pair of black trousers for the night. The Dunki director, who usually prefers to stay away from Bollywood parties and get-togethers, was seen arriving at the party venue along with Shah Rukh Khan, and the duo made an entry together into the venue.

Have a look at Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's latest video, below:

