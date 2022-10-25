Shah Rukh Khan looks dapper in black as he reunites with Kirron Kher at a Diwali party; PIC

Shah Rukh Khan and Kirron Kher recently united again, however, not for a new project but for a Diwali bash at the Bachchan's, which was hosted on Monday night. The two stars have worked in numerous movies like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Veer-Zaara, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and others. Now, a new picture of the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor and Kirron is doing rounds on social media, in which, they can be seen happily posing in ethnic attires.

Just a while ago, Kirron took to her social media handle and shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan. She captioned it: "Last night with my dear friend Shahrukh. So wonderful meeting old friends for Diwali @iamsrk." In the photo, King Khan looked dapper as always as he wore black ethnic attire, while, the actress wore a red salwar set as they attended Bachchan's Diwali bash in Mumbai. Reacting to the photo, a user commented: "Yeh Pic ko dekh kar main Hoon na movie yaad aagyi." Another user said: "Dev saran with Kamaljit saran." While a third user added: "THANKS FOR THE PICTURE."

About Bachchan's party

The star-studded party was attended by Gauri Khan, Sikandar Kher, Anupam Kher, Kirron Kher, Rima Jain, Kunal Kapoor, Karan Johar, and many others. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Nikhil Nanda, Navya Naveli, and Nitasha Nanda were also photographed by the paparazzi as they arrived for the special day at Jalsa.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

On the work front, Shah Rukh has many interesting projects in his pipeline. He was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. Next, the actor will be seen next in Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. The film is scheduled to release on 25 January 2023. The action-thriller is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films.

Next, he will also star in Atlee's Jawan. It will release on June 2, 2023, and also stars Nayanthara, Thalapathy Vijay, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover among others. Jawan is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Shah Rukh Khan has also signed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, also starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The much-anticipated movie will release in cinemas on 22nd December 2023.