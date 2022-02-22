Shah Rukh Khan looks devilishly handsome in new ad; Is this his Pathan look?

We all may seem okay but deep down, we wish to see Shah Rukh Khan, our dearest king of romance in all his glory on the big screen! Well, lucky for all of us SRK stans, King Khan is soon to make his comeback with his upcoming movie Pathan. COVID-19 has played a huge spoilsport and even though SRK has returned to work, the actor's comeback film after four years has left fans anxious and equally excited. For the unversed, SRK will resume shooting for Pathan in Spain with Deepika Padukone in a few days. But hey, to keep his fans going, the actor was just a while ago seen in a new ad and his look- well, we can't help but wonder, if it is his Pathan avatar!

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan exuded a mysterious and hot persona. Dressed up in black from head to toe, Shah Rukh looked amazing. He sported long hair and a rugged beard that suited him all too well.

Check the video HERE

Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, the makers of Pathan may not release the film around Diwali 2022, as planned initially. As per a new report by Bollywood Life, a source disclosed that the Pathan team is being extra careful since it is a part of the spy universe that is being developed in tandem with Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan's War.

