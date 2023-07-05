Shah Rukh Khan looks hale and hearty as he returns to Mumbai amid reports of accident: PICS

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar is finally back in Mumbai amidst reports of his accident. The Jawan actor was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Wednesday and he looked hale and hearty in the airport photos, which are now taking social media by storm. As you may know, it was reported that Shah Rukh Khan met with a minor accident while shooting for a yet-to-be-announced project in the US, and hurt his nose. According to the reports, the superstar was rushed to the hospital immediately, where he underwent minor surgery.

Shah Rukh Khan looks hale and hearty amid reports of accident

However, Shah Rukh Khan's latest airport pictures have left both his fans and netizens pleasantly surprised, as the superstar looks hale and hearty. Contrary to the reports which suggested that the Pathaan star underwent nose surgery in the US, he looked completely fine and had no visible signs of any injury. King Khan's latest airport photos came out as a great relief for his fans and cine-goers, who were worried about the superstar's health condition.

In the airport pictures, Shah Rukh Khan looks charming as ever in a blue hooded sweatshirt, which he paired with a white t-shirt and a pair of blue denim trousers. The celebrated star, who completed his look with a black cap and a pair of sunglasses, and a statement bracelet, was seen greeting the paparazzi with a smile as he exited the airport.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's latest airport pictures, below:

Gauri Khan and Ab'Ram accompany Shah Rukh Khan

For the uninitiated, the superstar's wife Gauri Khan, and their younger son Ab'Ram Khan had accompanied him on his US trip. The duo reportedly was by Shah Rukh Khan's side when he met with the accident and underwent nose surgery. Along with King Khan, both Gauri Khan and Ab'Ram were also spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday early morning, as they made an exit.

The mother-son duo was seen having a conversation as they walked hand-in-hand at the airport. Gauri Khan looked twinned with her hubby Shah Rukh Khan in a blue floral dress, which she paired with a black blazer, a pair of white espadrilles, and statement sunglasses. Ab'Ram, as always, looked adorable in his casual look.

Check out Gauri Khan and Ab'Ram pictures, below:

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

The superstar made a mighty comeback to films after a long hiatus with Pathaan, the Siddharth Anand directorial, in January, this year. Shah Rukh Khan is now set to release his mass action entertainer Jawan helmed Tamil filmmaker Atlee, this September. Later in December this year, King Khan will once again make a comeback to the silver screens with Dunki, the upcoming social drama helmed by senior filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. He is also making a cameo appearance in Tiger 3, the upcoming third installment of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's spy thriller series.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan accident: Fans express concern after Jawan star undergoes nose surgery in US