Shah Rukh Khan looks stylish as he returns to Mumbai post attending Red Sea International Film Festival-VIDEO

Shah Rukh Khan , who had been busy shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in Saudi Arabia, has now returned to Mumbai. It was a few days ago that he wrapped up the Saudi Arabia schedule, and he announced the same by sharing a video message thanking the cast and crew, as well as Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture and Films. Post that, pictures of Shah Rukh Khan performing Umrah in Mecca went viral on social media. He was also seen attending the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. Now, King Khan has returned to Mumbai, and he was spotted at the airport just a few moments ago.

Shah Rukh Khan was seen exiting the gates of the airport, and he made his way quickly to his car. He looked uber-cool in a black t-shirt layered with a grey camouflage printed jacket. Shah Rukh Khan had his sunglasses on, and as he walked toward his car, he was surrounded by many photographers and fans. Some of them can be seen holding flowers for SRK. Check out the video below.

Shah Rukh Khan at the Red Sea International Film Festival

At the Red Sea International Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol recreated their film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’s scene on stage. In a video that has gone viral, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen singing the song ‘Tujhe dekha toh ye jaana sanam’ from the movie, while the crowd cheered for him. He also recreated a few scenes as he delivered his character Raj’s dialogues.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback on the big screen after over 4 years with Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has director Atlee’s film Jawan with Nayanthara. SRK will also collaborate for the first time ever with director Rajkumar Hirani in Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.