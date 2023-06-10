Shah Rukh Khan makes an appearance for excited fans waiting outside Mannat; Performs Pathaan hook step-WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan’s fan following is simply unparalleled and everyday, a sea of thousands of fans gather outside his residence Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai, in an attempt to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Not everyone is lucky enough to get a glimpse, but every now and then, the Pathaan star surprises his fans by coming out to the balcony of his house to greet his fans. Today was one such day when Shah Rukh Khan chose to grace his fans with his presence, and he left them ecstatic as he came out and greeted them.

Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans gathered outside Mannat; Performs hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan was seen blowing kisses to his fans, and flaunting his iconic pose with his arms outstretched. The weather was windy, and Shah Rukh Khan was seen waving at his fans, and he also performed the hook step of the song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his blockbuster film Pathaan. Needless to say, fans went gaga over him and were seen cheering for him and showering him with their love. King Khan also greeted his fans with folded hands. Shah Rukh Khan's dance moves left fans mesmerized!

Shah Rukh Khan looked absolutely dashing in a white sweatshirt from his son Aryan Khan's clothing line. He paired it with faded blue denim jeans, and a pair of white sneakers.

Meanwhile, a group of fans outside Mannat were seen doing Shah Rukh Khan's iconic pose in unison. One of the pictures also shows Shah Rukh Khan doing the same pose from the balcony at the same time. Check out some of the pictures below!

About Pathaan

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film was released in theatres on 25th January 2023. The film premiered on OTT on March 22, 2023. Now, Pathaan will have a world television premiere on Star Gold on 18th June at 8 pm. The film went on to smash multiple records at the box office, and it marked Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen after a hiatus of five years.

