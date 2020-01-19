Shah Rukh Khan makes Bezos say a dialogue from his hit film "Don"

Bollywoods superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he is missing Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos "uninhibited laughter and candid conversation".

Bezos had tweeted a video of himself in a candid conversation with Shah Rukh and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar on January 17 and captioned it: "Lots of fun on stage with @iamsrk and Zoya Akhtar." Shah Rukh on Sunday afternoon replied: "Missing your uninhibited laughter and candid conversation." Bezos was in Mumbai on January 17. He he opened up about his journey and his bond with India during a conversation with Shah Rukh and Zoya Akhtar.

The event was attended by Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia, Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, Arshad Warsi, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Kamal Haasan and Ali Fazal, among others. Shah Rukh had even made Bezos say a dialogue from his hit film "Don".

Lots of fun on stage with @iamsrk and Zoya Akhtar. pic.twitter.com/wdZ2tEsySX — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 17, 2020

Credits :IANS

