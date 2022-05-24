Shah Rukh Khan makes a dapper entry on Don’s theme music at an event & looks dashing in a black suit; WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan is called King Khan for a reason. He enjoys a massive fan following and the craze that just his one picture can create amongst the fans is crazy. Well, SRK appeared at an event in Delhi today and we have to admit that he made a rocking entry. With his film Don’s theme music playing in the background, SRK made a royal entry in a black suit and looked dashing as ever. The hooting and screaming of the audience is proof enough to make us all realise the stardom of the Dear Zindagi actor.

Click HERE to watch Shah Rukh Khan’s grand entry on Don theme music

In the pictures, we can see Shah Rukh Khan dressed in a black suit and a black tie. He is also wearing black sunglasses. From doing his iconic spread the arms pose to his usual salaam, SRK nailed it at every minute. He entered the stage like a true king amidst the background music of his movie Don. Even the actor’s manager took to her Instagram handle to share the pictures of SRK looking dapper and captioned it as ‘Delhi diaries’. Reportedly, Shah Rukh is here to attend a promotional event.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s images:

Meanwhile, recently Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle to share a video to make an official announcement about her movie Darlings. This is the second time when the actress will be collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan but this time he will be behind the camera as a producer. This film will mark her debut as a producer alongside SRK’s Red Chillies. Pinkvilla had already reported that we will see a direct digital premiere of this film on Netflix this summer and now we have an official announcement of the same. Darlings will release on Netflix.

Apart from Darlings wherein, SRK will be seen as a producer he has Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also announced Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani alongside Taapsee Pannu.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt & Shah Rukh Khan’s Darlings to release on THIS OTT platform, official announcement out​