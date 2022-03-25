Shah Rukh Khan makes for a handsome DJ in this THROWBACK pic & his charm will make you go weak in knees

Shah Rukh Khan has been a complete charmer both on and off the screen and his swag has always been unmatched. Not just he has redefined romance on the big screen, but Shah Rukh’s charisma often makes the ladies go weak in the knees. Needless to say, each pic of King Khan tends to go viral on social media. And now, we have got our hands on an unseen pic of the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor which is grabbing a lot of attention.

It happens to be a throwback pic that had surfaced on the internet lately. In the pic, Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in his black shirt and was posing with a DJ. The actor was undoubtedly exuding charm in black. But what caught everyone’s attention was SRK trying his hands on becoming a DJ. Yes! The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actor was seen wearing the DJ’s headphones as he posed with the DJ. In fact, Mika Singh was also spotted in this throwback pic. Apparently, this pic happens to be from Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception in 2018.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s throwback pic:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the big screen after a long hiatus with YRF’s Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead and is slated to release on January 25 next year. It is reported that the movie will feature SRK locking horns with John for the first time on the big screen.

