Shah Rukh Khan makes his first appearance post Aryan Khan’s arrest as he visits Arthur Road Jail

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s trouble doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. While he was arrested by the NCB during a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai early this month, he has been struggling to get bail in the ongoing drugs case ever since. Adding to his owes, his bail plea was once again rejected by the session court on Wednesday. And while he is in custody in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, as per a recent update, Shah Rukh Khan was seen making his way to the jail to meet him.

To note, this is the first time Shah Rukh Khan has made an appearance in front of the media ever since his son has been arrested in the alleged drugs case. In the video, King Khan was seen making his way inside the Arthur Road jail and he made sure to follow the COVID 19 protocol by wearing a mask. While Shah Rukh managed to meet Aryan for a couple of minutes, he refrained from addressing the media and just folded hands as he left the jail.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s video:

To note, after Aryan Khan’s bail was rejected by the sessions court, his legal team has approached the Bombay High Court to apply for bail. Talking about the same, Aryan’s lawyer Amit Desai, post session court’s verdict, had told the media, “We have not been told the grounds on which our bail plea was rejected. We have to read the order first…I don’t have the order yet. We will move the Bombay HC once we get the order”.

Anonymous : and the sweetest man still has time in all the chaos to acknowledge the people waiting outside...
Anonymous : My intellect is highly evolved. I see that Srk and His wife are absent parents. Gibing their kids luxuries, expensive education, money but no guidance or love or attention. What you sow is what your reap. SRK was too busy playing young lovers with Piss pot peecee that to raise his children. Expensive goreign schools are order of the day for these rich and famous. Peecee was busy showing his jacket to the world claiming its her favourite airport look. Up till today nobody has seen any pics of her wearing it at any airport. She damaged his brand. While Srk was moo maaring with peecee he acted like the perfect family man, driving his wife to drugs.Pulling the juds out for photo ops and dumping them in boarding schools. GRPW UP SRK BHUDHA KAHIN KA.
Anonymous : So much hatred. You should see a therapist
Anonymous : Whatever may be the reason it's not proper for a young boy of his age to be inside for such a long period without any definite evidences against him.
Anonymous : Young boy? He is 23 and old enough to take responsibility for his actions.
Anonymous : Young boy?? Bhagat Singh was younger than him. Vikram Batra was 24. Shame on you for glorifying these sing song nachne wale.
Anonymous : My prayers are with you and family. I will pray like like I do for for my own child.
Anonymous : Politics, politics, politics
Anonymous : he could have planned a complete private visit with out paps....these ppl are publicity hungry
Anonymous : This is so heartbreaking ShahRukh. My purest prayers are with you.
Anonymous : The media is outside his house , they followed him just like they did with Gauri.
Anonymous : i thought it was Gauri.
Anonymous : Aryan is a druggie like his parent's
Anonymous : I don’t think they will release him before Diwali
Anonymous : Today NCB will again ask for remand and most probably they will get that or Aryan will continue to stay in jail
Anonymous : Who sent paps. Arthur road jail is in central Mumbai and no paps goes there.
Anonymous : Media ko kaun khabar kiya?
Anonymous : When SRK normalized drugs as a parent then how come fruit will fall away from the tree??
Anonymous : Arre, he was talking in sarcasm in that simi garewal interview. He is very witty while giving interviews. He didn't really wanted his kids to do so.
Anonymous : Understanding sarcasm needs an evolved intellect. It's not for dumbheads to digest.
Anonymous : Sarcasm is now dancing within the whole family, intelect evolution not needed to understand that
Anonymous : And you aren't dumb for defending someone who doesn't even know you exist?
