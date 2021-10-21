Shah Rukh Khan makes his first appearance post Aryan Khan’s arrest as he visits Arthur Road Jail

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s trouble doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. While he was arrested by the NCB during a raid on a cruise ship in Mumbai early this month, he has been struggling to get bail in the ongoing drugs case ever since. Adding to his owes, his bail plea was once again rejected by the session court on Wednesday. And while he is in custody in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail, as per a recent update, Shah Rukh Khan was seen making his way to the jail to meet him.

To note, this is the first time Shah Rukh Khan has made an appearance in front of the media ever since his son has been arrested in the alleged drugs case. In the video, King Khan was seen making his way inside the Arthur Road jail and he made sure to follow the COVID 19 protocol by wearing a mask. While Shah Rukh managed to meet Aryan for a couple of minutes, he refrained from addressing the media and just folded hands as he left the jail.

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s video:

#WATCH Actor Shah Rukh Khan reaches Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail to meet son Aryan who is lodged at the jail, in connection with drugs on cruise ship case#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/j1ozyiVYBM — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

#WATCH Shah Rukh Khan leaves from Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail after a brief meeting with son Aryan pic.twitter.com/A9y2exXtn4 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

To note, after Aryan Khan’s bail was rejected by the sessions court, his legal team has approached the Bombay High Court to apply for bail. Talking about the same, Aryan’s lawyer Amit Desai, post session court’s verdict, had told the media, “We have not been told the grounds on which our bail plea was rejected. We have to read the order first…I don’t have the order yet. We will move the Bombay HC once we get the order”.

