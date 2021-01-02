Shah Rukh Khan makes up for late New Year wish in a witty way; Teases 'See You all on the big screen in 2021'

Shah Rukh Khan shared a quirky and witty New Year 2021 wish that he filmed himself at home for fans. The Don star in his humorous way explained his wishes for everyone for the coming year and also dropped a hint about his return to the big screen.

With the second day of 2021, fans of were waiting eagerly to hear from the superstar on New Years'. And well, it seems that their wish came true and that too with a bonus treat of a possibility of seeing King Khan back on the big screen in 2021. Yes, Shah Rukh took to social media to share a quirky, humourous and witty video that he shot himself at home to wish fans across the world a 'Happy New Year.' Being King Khan, he added his filmy touch to it.

Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh shared the video in which he is seen fighting make-believe flies while recording the video. The superstar went to wish all a safe and prosperous new year in the video and even poked fun at himself by asking if he was sounding like a ' cheap greeting card.' King Khan went on to talk about 2020 and claimed that however, the past year has been for everyone, 2021 would be better. The actor seemed to be wearing his nightsuit in the video as he added his creativity to it with effects like confetti and more.

Reflecting on the year gone by and what was coming ahead, SRK said, "Real fun is with real people, your family, your friends, your loved ones. All the friends and enemies you make virtually, taking sides or fighting against you online, is good fun, time pass, but it’s not for keeps." Further, Shah Rukh urged everyone to not send him long greetings for New Year's as he claimed that they all mean the same. He even advised everyone to party and celebrate but with restraint and not to run amok without clothes as he warned fans of getting arrested. Towards the end of the video, Shah Rukh hinted at his return to the big screen in 2021 as he said, "See you on the big screen in 2021."

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan's wish:

Here's wishing you all a safe, happy and prosperous 2021... pic.twitter.com/COgpPzPEQJ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh apparently had kicked off shooting for his reported film, Pathan with YRF and director Siddharth Anand. He was snapped a couple of times in the city at YRF studios with long locks that hinted about his project. However, no official confirmation has been made about it. The film reportedly will star , John Abraham with SRK. Shah Rukh has been on a sabbatical after Zero that came out back in 2018.

Also Read| Gauri Khan’s 2021 surprise is a blast from past snap with Shah Rukh Khan; Bollywood Wives Maheep, Neelam REACT

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Shah Rukh Khan Twitter

Share your comment ×