Shah Rukh Khan makes special requests from audience for kids Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan: ‘Guzaarish and boht dil se…’

The way Shah Rukh Khan has taken over the world with his charm and acting skills, his kids have big shoes to fill. While Suhana is all set to make her big screen debut with King, Aryan’s directorial debut series will also be released soon. As his kids are all set to embark on a new journey in the entertainment industry, SRK made a special request from the audience at a recent event.

Today, February 3, 2025, Netflix hosted a grand event to announce the upcoming projects on the OTT platform. Shah Rukh Khan made a dashing entry at the event with his kids, Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan, and his wife, Gauri Khan. While addressing the media at the Next on Netflix event, SRK made a special request from the audience.

He started by saying that his family is dedicated to entertaining the audience with their craft. He further requested, “My only prayer, Guzaarish and boht dil se mai ye chahunga ki mera beta, jo apna pehla kadam rakh raha hai direction me aur meri beti (Suhana Khan) jo actress bann rahi hai, un sabko 50% pyaar bhi agar ye duniya dede jitna mujhey diya hai toh boht zyada hoga.”

(My prayer and request is that if you give my son, who is all set to make his directorial debut, and my daughter, who is going to become an actress, even 50 percent of the love that you gave me, it will be more than enough.)

Talking about Aryan’s upcoming series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the superstar stated that it’s a family project as it’s produced by his wife, Gauri Khan, under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and is directed by his elder son. “I hope this family get-together entertains India,” he exclaimed.

Netflix, in collaboration with SRK and Gauri, dropped a video announcing Aryan Khan’s six-episode series. The caption read, “Picture toh saalon se baki hai par show toh ab shuru hoga. Witness Aryan Khan’s take on Bollywood… The Ba***ds of Bollywood, coming soon.”

The Ba***ds of Bollywood announcement video:

