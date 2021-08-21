Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala's Dil Se clocks 23 years; Fans celebrate and dub it as a 'classic'

A film that remains special for all fans is Mani Ratnam's Dil Se. The film showcased SRK in a journalist's avatar and Manisha Koirala played the role of his love interest. The film also marked 's debut in Bollywood and it remains special for the actress. Today, Dil Se has clocked 23 years and celebrating it, fans of SRK, Manisha and Preity took to social media to express their feelings about it. Not just fans, even Preity recalled her journey of 23 years in a series of tweets.

Taking to Twitter, several fans expressed how the film is special for them and shared several moments featuring Shah Rukh and Manisha in the film. Many even praised Mani Ratnam's direction and AR Rahman's music for Dil Se. A couple of fans even remembered SRK and Malaika Arora's dancing on a moving train act in the song Chaiyya Chaiyya. A fan wrote, "DIL SE was the first Indian Film 2 enter into Top 10 in UK Box Office charts. It won 2 National Film Awards and 7 Filmfare Awards. 23 YEARS OF CLASSIC DIL SE." Another wrote, "Shah Rukh, who is prone to injuries, shot for the song without using any safety harness. Dedication Of Shah Rukh Khan For His Works is always at another level!!"

Take a look at fan tweets:

DIL SE was the first Indian Film 2 enter into Top 10 in UK Box Office charts. It won 2 National Film Awards and 7 Filmfare Awards.

23 YEARS OF CLASSIC DIL SE@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/4Z8WJukvXk — Akshay (@Akshay2453) August 20, 2021

A cinematic piece of ART !!! 23 YEARS OF CLASSIC DIL SE pic.twitter.com/T0YEHuucnT — Harsh Mishra (@iamharsh55) August 20, 2021

Dil Se, very artistically, took us on a journey of the 7 shades of love. From Infatuation to Death 23 YEARS OF CLASSIC DIL SE#ShahRukhKhan | @iamsrk | @mkoirala | @realpreityzinta | Mani Ratnam pic.twitter.com/WNdhctWkjy — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) August 20, 2021

Chaiyya Chaiyya is Best Song Of My Life 23 YEARS OF CLASSIC DIL SE pic.twitter.com/zjQkbfMXHL — Arbaz Khan (@Arbaz4SRK) August 20, 2021

Shahrukh Khan and Preity Zinta were awdorable

.

23 YEARS OF CLASSIC DIL SE pic.twitter.com/eOeSDTFKQZ — varnika too (@shahsgirly) August 20, 2021

Not just fans, Preity who also played a pivotal role in the film remembered her journey of 23 years in Bollywood with the film achieving a milestone. In the same year that Dil Se released, Preity's film Soldier also released and the actress bagged awards for both the films. Preity wrote, "I’m humbled & grateful to all of them for supporting me, challenging me & for pushing me to become a better version of myself. A big & heartfelt thank you to all my colleagues, fans & critics for pulling me up when I was down & pulling me down when my feet left the ground."

Take a look:

I’m humbled & grateful to all of them for supporting me, challenging me & for pushing me to become a better version of myself. A big & heartfelt thank you to all my colleagues, fans & critics for pulling me up when I was down & pulling me down when my feet left the groun — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 21, 2021

This video takes me back to d first award I won in d 1st year of my cinematic journey. I was so shocked I won. It felt like a dream. Here’s to dreaming bigger dreams, making better movies, creating a world of magic & Dil Se entertaining all of you all over again — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 21, 2021

Talking about Dil Se, the Mani Ratnam directorial won 2 National Film Awards in the Best Audiography and Best Cinematography category. It even bagged several other awards and recognitions and was loved by the audience.

Also Read|Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan: Here's why they continue to be the 'Numero Uno' of power couples