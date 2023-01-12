Shah Rukh Khan meeting his fans at 2 AM is proof that Pathaan loves his fans beyond words; See Pic

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following and there is no denying this fact. All eyes are on him as his fans are more than excited to see him on the silver screen after a hiatus of almost 4 years. As the countdown for his next and one of the most-awaited releases of 2023 Pathaan has begun, the excitement levels of his fans have reached a notch higher. Well, the trailer of the film was launched recently and it has created a massive buzz on social media. Fans have been going gaga over it. Apart from SRK, this film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Well, we all know that SRK has always been sweet towards his fans and wins them over with his lovely gestures. Recently too, one such sweet gesture of his won the heart of a fan who shared pictures of himself with King Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s fan shares pictures with him

A Twitter user with name Jatin Gupta took to his Twitter handle to share pictures with Shah Rukh Khan. Apparently, Shah Rukh Khan met his fans who were waiting for him at 2 AM in the night. Jatin shared 2 pictures with SRK and wrote, “Thank you @iamsrk For Taking Your Time out for us, 2:00 AM No other superstar did this for their fans like you do, calling us inside your Hotel Room & giving Us Full Time, attention & respect. Thank you for your blessings. I am sorry to disturb you at late night, But I Love u.” In the pictures, we can see SRK looking dapper in an all-black outfit. Black tee, black pants, black glares and his messy hair look made him look even more handsome. His fan can be seen hugging and kissing him in the pictures. The Twitter user also shared pictures of him and his friends waiting outside King Khan’s hotel with Pathaan posters and also the message that the actor wrote for them on the poster. Check out the post:

Pathaan Advance Bookings Have Started On A Historic Note Overseas The advances for Pathaan have already open in international markets like Germany and the early response to the ticket sales suggest that Pathaan well might take a record opening/ near record opening for a Hindi Film in the international markets. The initial anticipation in the international markets, that too without a trailer launch, is primarily to see Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen after a long gap and SRK is unconditionally among the biggest crowd-pullers of Indian cinema in the international markets. As far as India is concerned, the announcements on opening of advance booking will follow, now that the trailer of Pathaan has released. Shah Rukh Khan Has An Exciting Line-Up Of Movies Talking of Pathaan, it marks the fourth collaboration of SRK and Deepika Padukone after having worked on films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year. The Siddharth Anand directorial is set to release on January 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. After Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen next in the Atlee-directed Jawan, which is set for a June 2023 opening. The film features SRK with Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi among others. He ends 2023 with the Rajkumar Hirani directed Dunki, which is set for a Christmas 2023 release.

