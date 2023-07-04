Shah Rukh Khan meets with on-set accident, Returns to Mumbai after surgery in US

Shah Rukh Khan, the renowned Bollywood superstar known for his magnetic screen presence and versatile acting skills is gearing up for his upcoming, Jawaan. Fans are eagerly waiting for King Khan and Atlee's magic. Meanwhile, the actor has recently faced an unfortunate incident while shooting for a project in Los Angeles, United States. The incident resulted in an injury to his nose, which required a minor surgical procedure. However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as doctors have reassured that the actor is on the path to recovery.

Shah Rukh Khan gets injured on set in Los Angeles

During the shooting of an undisclosed project in Los Angeles, Shah Rukh Khan sustained an injury to his nose, prompting the need for a minor surgical intervention. The details surrounding the incident and how it occurred are yet to be known. ETimes reported that a source shared, "SRK was shooting for a project in Los Angeles and he ended up hurting his nose. He began bleeding and was immediately rushed to the hospital. His team was informed by the doctor that there was nothing to worry and King Khan would need to undergo a minor surgery to stop the bleeding. Post the operation, SRK was spotted with a bandage on his nose." Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan is now back in Mumbai, and recovering at his home.

SRK's upcoming project

Meanwhile, the much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawaan will release soon and fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement from the makers about the release date. The film has been generating significant buzz within the industry and among his dedicated fan base for all the right reasons. The actor will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar and also this marks his first collaboration with the prominent filmmaker, Atlee. Besides Jawaan, SRk also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline, where he will be seen alongside Taapsee Pannu.

ALSO READ: Did Ameesha Patel's career backfire after she publicly spoke about her relationship with Vikram Bhatt?