Shah Rukh Khan is missing IPL's 'unpredictable nature' as KKR would have been 'all over the place' by now

is making the most of his time indoors. The actor, whose otherwise busy schedule probably doesn't let him devote enough time to his family, is now with them or around them for 24 hours. Apart from that, SRK is also making sure to contribute and do his bit for coronavirus patients in the city and across India. With the pandemic looming large and all social events cancelled, SRK revealed on Monday on Twitter that he is actually missing the annual Indian premier league (IPL).

The cricket extravaganza which is awaited by many was cancelled this year due to the deadly virus. It is around this time of the year that the cricket event is held and often go crazy. Remembering the good times, Twitter personality Ramesh Srivats tweeted, "But for this virus, by now, CSK would have qualified, DC would be out, SRH confident, RR surprisingly well placed, KXP surprisingly badly placed, KKR all over the place, MI would start winning every game because they need to, and RCB would start losing every game because, sigh!"

To this, SRK, who owns Kolkata Knight Riders, didn't seem offended and instead replied, "Damn I miss the unpredictable and capricious nature of the IPL tournament now!!!"

Damn I miss the unpredictable and capricious nature of the IPL tournament now!!! https://t.co/8lwOBb36Zm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Well, SRK we miss it too. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan joined celebrities like Beyonce, , Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Chris Martin, and Charlie Puth for tge One World: Together At Home global broadcast.

