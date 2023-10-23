Shah Rukh Khan mourns loss of former Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi: 'Thank you sir for teaching us so much'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Former Indian Cricket team captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passed away recently. Known for his distinct bowling style, Bedi was a key figure in the country's initial ODI wins. Soon after the news broke out, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to pay his final respects to Bedi and express his thoughts on his demise.

Shah Rukh Khan mourns loss of Bishan Singh Bedi

Today, on October 23rd, Shah Rukh Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to pay his final respect to former Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi who passed away today at the age of 77. SRK wrote: "Growing up our lives are moulded by the spirit, the gusto and sheer grace of people who we see and experience around us. Mr. #BishanSinghBedi was one of them. May God bless his soul & thank u Sir for teaching us so much about sports & life. You will be missed immensely. RIP"

Bishan Singh Bedi passed away today

According to ANI, Bedi passed away today at the age of 77. The cause of his death is yet to be known. His son, Angad Bedi, is a Bollywood actor who has appeared in a number of films and shows. Born in Amritsar on September 25, 1946, Bishan Singh Bedi started his cricketing career in 1966, which lasted till 1979. He played in 67 Tests and took 266 wickets in his career as well as seven wickets in ten ODIs (one-day Internationals). He was also the captain during the 1971 series against England when Ajit Wadekar was injured.

Bedi finished his debut series with 21 wickets. He also knocked 25 wickets against England, 18 against West Indies, 22 more against England, and 25 and 31 against England and Australia in his career. He was also a stalwart in domestic cricket where he played for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. He led the team to win titles in the years 1978, 1979, and 1980, 1981.

