Shah Rukh Khan to move between Punjabi & Canada for Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy on immigration?

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan may be all set to star in Rajkumar Hirani’s next. As per the latest report, the details of the project are out and it reportedly is a social comedy on immigration that will see SRK move between Punjab and Canada post lockdown restrictions ease out.

It has been a while since fans of have seen the actor on screen. However, it looks like all that is about to change as several reports of him doing different films have been coming in. While reports are in that the actor has already shot for a cameo in and starrer Brahmastra, rumours of his next with Rajkumar Hirani have also been doing rounds for a while now. Amid this, a new report gives details about his film with Rajkumar Hirani.

In a recent report in Mumbai Mirror, it is stated that Shah Rukh is all set to go back to Punjab for Rajkumar Hirani’s next. The film is reportedly a social comedy on immigration where a jolly and happy guy moves from Punjab to Canada. The report also revealed that the film was all set to go on floors in August 2020. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the schedule had to be changed and now, the director and Shah Rukh are waiting for the travel restrictions to be eased out to chalk out the new schedule for the film for the international location.

Furthermore, the report also revealed that amid the pandemic, the writers of the film, Kanika Dhillon, Abhijat Joshi and Rajkumar Hirani are reportedly giving finishing touches to the film. A source told the daily, “Like all Raju films, it revolves around a serious, globally relevant issue and is treated with gentle humour. The story moves between Punjab and Canada. This guy is jovial, he’ll make you laugh and get emotional. Shah Rukh is growing his hair for the part.” Further, the source revealed, “The film requires a long outdoor shoot abroad and they will wait till travel restrictions are eased. If things get back to normal soon, it should kick off before the year ends.”

Aside from this, the report also mentioned that SRK has given his nod to Raj & Krishna DK’s cool action film. The report also mentioned that there are rumours of Shah Rukh being interested in an action film helmed by Sidharth Anand. Meanwhile, a few days back Shah Rukh Khan was snapped in the balcony of Mannat while shooting for something & it left fans curious. His hair was longer which the actor is growing for his film with Hirani as suggested by the Mumbai Mirror report. Also, Shah Rukh will be seen in R Madhavan’s Rocketry in the role of a journalist.

