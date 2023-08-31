Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara in Jawan, Vijay Sethupathi-Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas: 7 most awaited new on-screen couples

In Bollywood films, the chemistry between the lead pair is probably one of the most important things. Sometimes, filmmakers take the risky route of pairing two actors who have not worked wonders. While it might backfire sometimes, most of the time it turns out to be great. That is because it generates more hype around the project. So here is a list of seven such fresh on-screen couples that we will get to see in the coming months.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara

Shah Rukh Khan is the King of romance and has been paired with several ladies in his long career. In his upcoming action thriller film Jawan, he will be seen opposite south superstar Nayanthara for the first time. Their chemistry in the song Chaleya has already been well received by fans as they look forward to the film's release.

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu

After Jawan, Shah Rukh will be paired with another actress for the first time. The actress is Taapsee Pannu and the film is Rajkumar Hirani's comedy drama Dunki. The film is based on the issue of illegal immigration and marks the first collaboration between SRK and Hiranii. Dunki will be released theatrically during the Christmas week of December this year.

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna

Popular South actress Rashmika Mandanna made her Bollywood debut in 2022 with Vikas Bahl's Goodbye. She will be now paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Vanga Reddy's action thriller film Animal. It will be released theatrically on December 1.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan

Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan are two of the most desirable actors in Bollywood. They will be sharing the screen space for Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. The film is a sequel to Basu's 2007 film Life In A Metro and it will hit the screens on December 8.

Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif

Popular South actor Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif come from two very different worlds. While one works in the South, the other is a superstar in Bollywood. But this unusual pair will be coming together to give life to Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas. So far, the posters have been released and they have been loved by everyone. Merry Christmas will be released on December 15.

Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani

Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani have been working in the industry for almost the same time. Yet, they did not share the screen space until now. In Dharma Production's action thriller Yodha, both the actors will be seen together. The film also stars Raashi Khanna. Yodha is slated to be released theatrically on December 15.

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be working together for the first time in a yet-to-be-titled romantic drama film. It is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah while Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar have produced it. It will be released sometime in October this year.

