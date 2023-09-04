Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara Jawan song Chaleya gets mention in Sukesh Chandrashekhar new letter to Jacqueline Fernandez

Sukesh Chandrashekhar became a popular name after he made headlines in association with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. After an investigation into the case, the name of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez also came into the picture. It is said that at that time, the Ram Setu actress was allegedly in a relationship with the accused conman.

Soon after, images of their private moment went viral giving fuel to the fire. Even though the accused is currently behind bars and Jacqueline Fernandez allegedly has no contact with him, his love for her hasn’t faded over time. In fact, he has been consistent in writing love letters to the actress from jail.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar penned a love letter for Jacqueline Fernandez from jail

According to a report by The Free Press Journal, the accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar has yet again sent a letter to the Bollywood actress from Tihar jail. In his recent note to his ‘baby doll’, Sukesh wrote that he would construct a one-of-a-kind hospital for animals with an estimated budget of Rs 25 crore for her since she loves them so much. In fact, he is planning to unveil the hospital on Jacqueline’s birthday next year.

Sukesh further wrote, “We will have the finest veterinarians in the country, and all treatments and surgeries will be provided free of cost, just as you wished, my Queen Bee. I truly hope this will bring a beautiful smile to your face. Your smile and love are the only things giving me strength during this phase.”

Sukesh Chandrashekhar also mentions Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan song Chaleya in his letter

Further in the letter, the alleged conman added that Jacqueline looked stunning at the Indian Parade in the USA and it made him fall in love with her all over again.

Sukesh further penned that he was dancing to the song Chaleya from the movie Jawan. The accused expressed gratitude to Shah Rukh Khan and music composer Anirudh Ravichander for coming up with the peppy number. In his letter, Sukesh dedicated the song to Jacqueline Fernandez.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s work front

In 2022, the actress was seen multiple times on the big screen in movies like Bachchhan Paandey, Attack, Ram Setu, and Cirkus. Earlier this year, she made a special appearance in the movie Selfiee. As of now, she is filming her upcoming projects Crakk and Fateh.

