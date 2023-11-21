Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer Jawan becomes most-watched film on OTT; SRK says he 'couldn't be prouder'

The year 2023 turned out to be an eventful year for Shah Rukh Khan after delivering record-breaking films. After Pathaan, his last release, Jawan brought massive waves at the box office. The hard-core action entertainer marked the superstar’s first collaboration with South director Atlee Kumar.

Months after its release in theaters, the extended cut of the film was recently released on OTT, and yet again, ruling the audience’s heart, the film has emerged as the most-watched film in India on Netflix.

Jawan conquers OTT world after becoming most watched film in India

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-buzzed film, Jawan co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, was released on September 7 earlier this year across India. Continuing the fiesta, the film’s extended cut in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu was released on OTT on King Khan’s birthday, November 2. Atlee’s directorial ruling platform has emerged as the most-watched film in India in the first two weeks of launch.

In a statement shared, reeling in the success of the film, SRK shared, “I am thrilled to share that Jawan is the most watched film in India on Netflix. Releasing the extended version was our way of expressing gratitude to our fans for extending their unwavering love and support to the film. The overwhelming response we’ve received from Netflix audiences only reaffirms the brilliance of Indian Cinema. Jawan is not just a film, it’s a celebration of storytelling, passion, and the vibrant spirit of our cinema, and I couldn’t be prouder of its success on Netflix.”

About Jawan

Apart from the lead cast, the record-breaking Jawan also starred Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Girija Oak, and others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also treated the audience with impactful cameo appearances.

In the super-hit film, Shah Rukh Khan was seen essaying the dual role, which received immense love, and his on-screen crackling chemistry with leading lady Nayanthara managed to win over the audience.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation backed by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theaters on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

