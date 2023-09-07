Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer Jawan releases; Anil Sharma and Gadar 2 team applaud superstar

It is safe to say that the year 2023 has really been quite an eventful year for all the cinema buffs. With several successful releases, we got Pathaan and Gadar 2 as the highest grossing films of the year. While the Gadar 2 fever is still on, Shah Rukh Khan swiftly attracted the audience with his new explosive; Jawan. The film has released today and since morning fans have been rushing to the theaters for the morning show. While Jawan marks the first day of its release, several best wishes for the team have been pouring from left, right and center. Now, Gadar 2 director, Anil Sharma also posted a congratulatory post as he wished good luck to the Jawan team.

Anil Sharma congratulate Shah Rukh Khan & Jawan team

Today on September 7, the much hyped Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer, Jawan has hit the theatres. Gadar 2 director, Anil Sharma, shared the Jawan poster featuring Shah Rukh Khan and congratulated the team and poured his best wishes on X (formerly Twitter). He wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to @iamsrk n team #jawan from #gadar2 team”. HAVE A LOOK:

The internet users were quick to react to the post shared by the director. Several Shah Rukh Khan Fans expressed gratitude towards the director for his best wishes. A fan wrote, “Oggy & jack ,brothers are ruling BOX office this year,” while another fan commented, “Gadar 2 + Pathaan- Jawan have revived the fortunes of Bollywood like never before.”

Dharmendra had wished ‘Beta’ Shah Rukh Khan ahead of film release

Yesterday the He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra had also shared a lovely picture with Shah Rukh on X, (formerly Twitter) to wish King Khan good luck for Jawan. He captioned the post, “Shah Rukh, Bete wish you a great luck for Jawan." Humbled by his wishes, SRK replying to the veteran actor had written, “Love you sir. Thank u so much. Will come over and take a tight hug.” Have a look!

About Jawan

The much anticipated Jawan, marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and South helmer Atlee Kumar. Apart from leads, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone (in a cameo), Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra amongst others in the pivotal roles. After creating a huge buzz, the film was finally released today on September 7 on the holy occasion of Janmashtami. The film is released in Hindi and dubbed in Tamil and Telugu languages. It is worth noting that Jawan closed its advance bookings in the three national chains – PVR, Inox & Cinepolis- with 5,57,000 tickets on the opening day alone, topping his last release, Pathaan, which had sold 5.56,000 tickets in the three chains for the opening day.









