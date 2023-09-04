Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer Jawan takes over Bihar after Kolkata; becomes first film to have 5 AM show

The Jawan fever has officially taken over the country by storm. The Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer is inching towards its release date and with every passing day, the movie is creating history. Earlier, Jawan became the first Indian film to get a 6 a.m. show at the Iconic Gaiety Galaxy Theatre in Mumbai. Recently, Pinkvilla learned that the movie will start screening as early as 5 a.m. in the city of joy, Kolkata. Well, after Mumbai and Kolkata, the most anticipated movie of the year has successfully booked the morning show in Bihar too.

Bihar gets 5 a.m. show of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan

The popularity of the King Khan of Bollywood and the excitement of his fans to watch Jawan was last seen in Dubai when the megastar flew to the city for the launch of the film’s trailer at the Burj Khalifa. More than 1 lakh people came to watch Shah Rukh Khan live in action. The response to the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara movie is so much that several cities have started booking early morning shows for the film. After creating history by getting a 6 a.m. show at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy Theatre in Mumbai, the movie will be screened at 5 a.m. on September 7 at Miraj Cinemas in Kolkata. Next up is Bihar. The film is all set to be screened at 5 a.m. in Sanjay Cineplex at Motihari in Bihar.

Jawan advance booking box office

Shah Rukh Khan fans just can’t wait to watch the star on the screen in the acting-thriller movie Jawan co-written and directed by Atlee in his debut Hindi film. It’s also being speculated that the movie might become the biggest opener of all time for the Hindi Film Industry. As of Sunday 10.00 PM, the movie had already sold around 2.35 lakh tickets for the opening day i.e., September 7 which is a holiday on account of Janmashtami. Looking at the hype, it’s expected to have massive footfall over the following weekend.

More about Jawan

In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in multiple avatars with people looking forward to watching SRK bald, for the first and probably the last time in his filmy career. Apart from King Khan, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Riddhi Dogra, among others stars. Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, and Vijay Thalapathy will be seen making special appearances.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay’s mention edited out of Atlee’s speech at Jawan audio launch; Fans blame television channel