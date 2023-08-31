Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer Jawan trailer was first watched by THIS person; Can you guess?

The buzz around superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is at an all-time high. The film is going to mark SRK’s first collaboration with South director, Atlee Kumar. The magnum opus action thriller also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra and others in significant roles. From past few weeks, the ardent fans have created quite a stir with their excitement for the trailer. Now after the grand audio launch event on Wednesday in Chennai, the team today dropped the action packed trailer today and the internet is surely going gaga over it. While everyone is impressed with the trailer, any guesses about the first person who not only saw the trailer but also shared his valuable feedback for the film.

Aryan Khan was the first person to watch the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

As per a report published in India Today, the first one to watch Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan trailer was none other than his son, Aryan Khan. The report revealed that Aryan not only watched the Jawan trailer but also shared his valuable feedback with his superstar father.

In addition to this, the source in the report was quoted saying, “Aryan and SRK discuss movies at home. When Shah Rukh reached out to Aryan to get his feedback, the young boy really enjoyed the trailer of ‘Jawan’. Aryan apparently told his friends that it is his dad’s most massy trailer, action and dialogue-oriented trailer.”

For the unversed, even during the trailer of Pathaan, Aryan had shared his feedback with SRK and telling him what he liked about it.

Interestingly, the trailer launch has increased the excitement among the fans to an altogether different level. One particular dialogue from the film has also stirred the internet. During the SRK face off with villain Kaleee (Vijay Sethupathi), the King of hearts can be heard saying, “Bete ko hath lagaane se pehle baat se baat kar (Before you touch my son, deal with his father).” SRK’s ardent fans have associated it with King Khan’s love for his son, Aryan Khan.

Aryan Khan’s work front

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan will be soon donning a director’s hat with his forthcoming web series, Stardom. As per reports, he will mark his directorial debut.

