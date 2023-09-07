Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara’s Jawan releases today; fans rush to theaters for 6 AM shows: ‘Never seen this kind of craze…’

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan made an explosive comeback to the big screen after five years with Pathaan. The film, also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, turned out to be a major commercial success, grossing over a thousand crores at the box office. SRK has now come up with another action thriller Jawan which releases in theatres today, on September 7th.

Jawan Twitter reactions

The star power of King Khan is such that many theatres across the nation have allotted 6 a.m. morning shows for Jawan. Several people and fan clubs took to X (previously Twitter) to share pictures and videos from these morning shows where fans were seen celebrating Jawan's release. One user called it a "full paisa vasool movie", while another user wrote: "Never seen this kind of craze before Jawan."

They also shared a clip from a theatre where people are rushing into the first-morning show. A user named Baba Yaga shared a picture from Kolkata where huge life-size posters of SRK are placed and garlanded outside the theatre. There were also videos of people bursting crackers outside the theatre to celebrate Jawan's release. These videos are from different parts of India like Mumbai's Gaiety-Galaxy and Nandyala in Andhra Pradesh.

Check out the tweets

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by popular Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar, in his Bollywood debut, and produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). Jawan's background score and music have been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while G.K. Vishnu and Ruben serve as its cinematographer and editor respectively.

The film broke Pathaan's record with the highest number of tickets sold in three national chains for its opening day. Jawan has sold 5.57 lakh tickets, surpassing Pathaan's 5.56 lakh record. It has also sold the most number of tickets for a Hindi film in advance booking, and the second highest after the dubbed version of Baahubali. Jawan dropped in the theatres on September 7, coinciding with Janmashtami celebrations.

ALSO READ: Jawan Movie Release and Review Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan 'kept awake' to see fans attend 6 AM show; Here's what he tweeted