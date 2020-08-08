Shah Rukh Khan offers condolences to bereaved families of those who lost lives in Air India plane crash

The incident of an Air India Express plane crashing at Kozhikode airport has left everyone devastated. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has offered his condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives.

An Air India Express flight crashed while landing at the Kozhikode Airport situated in Kerala. The aircraft was carrying around 191 passengers from Dubai to Calicut during which this unfortunate incident happened. According to reports, it skidded off the runway and then fell into a deep gorge thereby breaking into two pieces. This incident reportedly happened at around 7.41 pm amidst heavy rains at the place. 14 people are already dead and 124 passengers are injured. Moreover, 15 others have suffered serious injuries.

Numerous Bollywood celebs have offered condolences to those who have lost their lives in the incident. is also devastated upon hearing the tragic news. The actor has shared a tweet that reads, “My heart goes out to the passengers and crew members onboard the #AirIndia flight. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Thoughts and prayers...” Earlier, celebs like , , , and others have also mourned the loss of lives of those onboard the flight.

Meanwhile, check out Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet below:

My heart goes out to the passengers and crew members onboard the #AirIndia flight. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. Thoughts and prayers... — Shah Rukh Khan (iamsrk) August 7, 2020

Air India Express has issued a statement that reads, “Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 1941 hours tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 infants, two pilots and five cabin crew onboard the aircraft.” Meanwhile, as per the latest reports, PM Narendra Modi has spoken to Kerala’s CM Pinarayi Vijayan about the incident.

Also Read: Air India Express plane crash: Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli, Disha Patani & others offer condolences

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×