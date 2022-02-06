Shah Rukh Khan offers dua after touching Lata Mangeshkar’s feet at her last rites; Watch video

Today, February 6 marks the end of an era where the nightingale of Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar has finally been laid to rest. The singer had passed away this morning and ever since fans have been mourning her loss. The legendary singer’s last rites were held in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park and many big names had come to pay their last respects. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and many others, a lot of them came to bid goodbye to the singer. One thing that has caught everybody’s attention was SRK offered dua for the singing legend and praying for her.