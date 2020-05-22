Shah Rukh Khan offers prayers for people affected by the Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha

As Cyclone Amphan has been devastating West Bengal and Odisha these days, Shah Rukh Khan offers prayers and thoughts to those affected by the devastation.

The year 2020 is not turning out quite well for the citizens in the world. While everyone is still fighting with Coronavirus in the world, India has been hit by another jolt by nature as Cyclone Amphan battered the West Bengal. The heavy rains and fierce winds have created a havoc in Kolkata and Odisha and other regions and have claimed around 72 lives so far across West Bengal. In fact, it has caused massive damage to the crops and structures there. Several videos have been doing the rounds on social media which showed several areas of Kolkata devastated with the cyclone along with a flooded airport.

While these visuals have added on to the ongoing anxiety across the nation, people have been sending their prayers for Bengal and Odisha. Even celebrities have expressed their concern for the city and took to social media to pray for the well being of the affected areas. Joining them superstar has also offered prayers for those who were affected by the cyclone in Bengal and Odisha. Sharing a heartfelt post, SRK tweeted, "My prayers, thoughts & love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal & Odisha. The news has left me feeling hollow. Each & everyone of them is my own. Like my family. We must stay strong through these testing times until we can smile together again."

Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, "We are not getting proper reports as the connections have been completely cut off due to the storm. But the total losses are likely to amount to thousands of crores. It will take at least 3-4 days to do an initial assessment of the losses. Many bridges and kutcha houses have been completely ravaged".

My prayers, thoughts & love to those affected by the devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bengal & Odisha. The news has left me feeling hollow. Each & everyone of them is my own. Like my family. We must stay strong through these testing times until we can smile together again. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 22, 2020

