Shah Rukh Khan on asking Aditya Chopra to make an actioner: I might not be as good as Tiger or Hrithik…

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his big screen comeback with the film Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero in a full-fledged role, after which he took a break. In a recent interview, Shah Rukh Khan said that he felt bad when the film failed to perform well at the box office. He also shared how he convinced YRF's head Aditya Chopra and Pathaan director, Siddharth Anand, to make an action film with him four years ago. Shah Rukh Khan recalls asking Siddharth Anand and Aditya Chopra to make Pathaan

In a conversation with cricketer Robin Uthappa, Shah Rukh Khan shared about his process of doing films. He said, “If I fail then I want to just go back and work harder. If I succeed, I'm like let's go back and work harder so we can make the next one better.” He recalled how he asked Siddharth Anand and Aditya Chopra to make Pathaan, and said, “Now I am about 57. Four years ago, I was 53 and was feeling a little weak. Injuries were there, surgeries were there, but I thought I should do something that I haven’t done before. I should get physically very fit. I told my friend Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand, ‘Ek action picture banao (make an action film)’.” Shah Rukh revealed that they told him that he would get tired doing an actioner. However, SRK insisted that he would try his best. “I asked them to at least try. I told them, ‘I might not be as good as Tiger (Shroff) or Duggu (Hrithik Roshan), but I will try my best’,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan on taking a break after Zero During the conversation, Shah Rukh Khan also said that he had planned on taking a break after Zero for just one year, to get physically fit. “Zero required a lot of hard work, and then it didn’t work as well and nobody liked it, I felt bad. But then I thought I will do something which people like. Maine dil ki bohot kar li. But I also wanted to do something which was different for me,” he said. He said that he took a break, during which he also planned on visiting his daughter Suhana Khan in New York, where she was studying. He joked that Suhana was enjoying so much there that she never invited him. After that, the world was hit with the Coronavirus pandemic, so he spent a lot of time learning how to cook.

