Shah Rukh Khan on Pathaan’s success: ‘Have forgotten last 4 years because of last 4 days’

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has been ruling the box office since its release and has been shattering box-office collection records. Amid this wave of success, team Pathaan decided to come together to speak on the historic hit created by the film at the global box office. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, director Siddharth Anand arrived at the press meet held in Mumbai today. Shah Rukh Khan interacted with the media, and expressed his joy over Pathaan’s success.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film Zero. Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the big screen after 4 years. At the event, Shah Rukh said that he actually took a gap of 2 years, and the rest 2 years, the team was working for Pathaan. He said that there were good parts and bad parts during the phase. He said that during the hiatus, he got to spend time with his family, and got to see his kids Suhana , AbRam and Aryan grow up. He said, “But the time I got to spend with my family I got to see them grow. Plus my last film hadn't worked, so I had already thought of other professions. I thought I would start a restaurant (laughs).”

Shah Rukh Khan on working with John Abraham and Pathaan’s success

Shah Rukh Khan said that when he heard John Abraham was doing the film, he really wanted to work with him. He also said that Pathaan’s success in the last 4 days has made him forget the last 4 years! “The good part was when I heard that John is doing the film, I really wanted to work with him. Me and Sid convinced him, and thank you John for taking up the film. It's nice to be back. I am never in a rush to finish a film, because I have a genuine desire to spread love among people and when that doesn't happen I am the most affected by that. I am grateful to Adi (Aditya Chopra), Sid and everyone for this film, it has done really well. I have forgotten the last four years because of the last 4 days,” said Shah Rukh.