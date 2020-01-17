Shah Rukh Khan is one proud father as his little ‘Gold Medal’ AbRam wins at Sports Day; Check it out

Recently, Shah Rukh shared an adorable post on his Twitter account with his little munchkin AbRam. It is a collage in which AbRam can be seen smiling while holding a certificate and wearing a medal.

, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero with and has not yet signed his next film as an actor. The superstar has been working on many web series and movies as a producer. Shah Rukh is quite active on social media. He loves to entertain his fans with some of his amazing photos and hilarious posts. King Khan never fails to share photos of his adorable kids Aryan, Suhana and little munchkin AbRam.

Recently, Shah Rukh shared an adorable post on his Twitter account with his little munchkin AbRam. It is a collage in which AbRam can be seen smiling while holding a certificate and wearing a medal on his neck that he won during his race. Even SRK is seen posing with him in one of the pictures. Sharing the proud moment, SRK wrote, "Day at the Races...My little ‘Gold Medal’ with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!!" It looks like the Badshah of Bollywood attended AbRam sports day today and his too proud of him.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's post here:

Day at the Races...My little ‘Gold Medal’ with his Silver and Bronze wins at the races today!! pic.twitter.com/1k9NqjB65J — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 17, 2020

Recently, Shah Rukh had shared an iconic picture on his Twitter account in which he posed alongside 'zordaar' Zoya Akhtar and 'jabardast' Jeff Bezos. The American businessman made a very stylish appearance at an event and the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge star Shah Rukh Khan also made his presence felt at the event. He was seen happily posing for a picture along with Gully Boy director Zoya Akhtar and the top boss of an online retail giant, Jeff Bezos. SRK also thanked the designer for his remarkable bow tie.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan is all smiles alongside 'zordaar' Zoya Akhtar & 'jabardast' Jeff Bezos; Check it out

Credits :Twitter

Read More