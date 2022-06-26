Shah Rukh Khan opens up about Pathaan: It is the kind of film I have always wanted to do for 30 years...

Shah Rukh Khan just completed 30 years in showbiz today, on the 25th of June. On this beautiful occasion, many stars congratulated him and praised King Khan. For the first time ever, he also did a live on his Instagram where he answered a lot of questions by fans. He talked about completing 30 years in the industry and also about his son AbRam. He also opened up about his upcoming movie, Pathaan.

Shah Rukh revealed that he hasn’t watched the movie yet because the filmmakers are very ‘kanjoos; about showing the film. He shared that on the day when the movie poster was released he told the filmmakers that he had taken a long hiatus and he didn’t enjoy the process of filmmaking. However when he started shooting for Pathaan it was lot of fun as it was an action film and he had wonderful co-actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and that it was a kind of film he has always wanted to do for 30 years. “I was always thought of myself as somebody who can do cool action and stuff,” he said and added this what he wanted to do the first time he came to Mumbai and he hoped to entertain us all.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, is set to make his comeback with Pathaan. The action-thriller is arguably the most awaited film right now and fans have been eagerly waiting for the actor to unveil the trailer of the film. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie happens to be an action entertainer. In March, this year, the makers unveiled the teaser promo of the film.

Pathaan is slated to release on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film has been shot in several locations in Mumbai, Spain as well as Dubai. The Dilwale actor and Deepika will be collaborating for the fourth time after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. Pathaan marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and John.

