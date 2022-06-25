Shah Rukh Khan opens up about working with Salman Khan in Pathaan; Says ‘I will try to be in Tiger 3’

Shah Rukh Khan certainly knows the art of keeping his fans intrigued. The superstar is celebrating his 30 years in the industry today and on the special occasion, he treated his fans with his first look from the much awaited Pathaan which took social media by storm. And now, Shah Rukh is making the headlines as he went on to have an interactive session with fans on social media and spoke about his experience of working with Salman Khan in Pathaan.

Talking about it, King Khan said, “With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There’s always a love experience, happy experience, friendly experience, and brotherly experience. It’s amazing whenever I work with him. We haven’t really done a full fledged film together, apart from one, which was also not full-fledged, to be honest. We were not together in the film for too long. So we get to work 4-5 days in a year sometimes in a film”. He further mentioned that he had a fun time working with Salman in Tubelight and Zero.

Besides, Shah Rukh Khan also dropped hints about collaborating with Salman for Tiger 3 and said, “Inshallah I will try to be in Tiger also. It’s great fun working with him. It's always very nice”. Furthermore, King Khan also called Salman his family. “he is brother. We don’t know who is the elder brother. Each one of us on different days behave like the elder brother to each other. Whoever makes the mistake the other guy becomes the elder brother,” he added. To note, Pathaan, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand is slated to release on January 25 next year.