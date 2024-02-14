Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his absence after 2018; says he was 'licking his wounds' after massive flops

Shah Rukh Khan discussed his nearly five-year break from acting in a recent interview with journalist Richard Quest. He acknowledged that he took time off to recover from the disappointment of several big-budget failures in the 2010s, such as Jab Harry Met Sejal, Fan, Ra.One, Raaes, and Zero. During this period, from 2019 to 2023, he decided to be more careful about the projects he chose and took a step back from the spotlight.

Shah Rukh Khan opens up about his disappearance after 2018

During the World Government Summit 2024 in Dubai, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about this phase when he disappeared from film after 2018, suggesting if he was‘licking his wounds’ and ‘feeling sorry for himself’. Shah Rukh Khan responded by saying, “I had massive flops, and they did very, very badly. I was licking my wounds. But you know what I did? I learnt to make the best pizza in the world. I stopped listening to stories, I stopped wanting to tell stories, I made myself a little kitchen, and I started learning how to make pizzas. I learnt perseverance. Because to make the perfect round pizza, you have to first make a million square ones.”

When further asked if his family supported his comeback to work and if bouncing back was challenging, Shah Rukh responded by saying that he mentioned that he was grateful his family didn't suggest that he should stop making films and focus on his pizza business instead. They affirmed that his films were better than his pizzas, although they appreciated both. His family, especially his children and team, were very supportive during his time away from films. He admitted that he had become overly indulgent and innovative in his approach.

He added, “I was looking for perfection, and I started failing. I needed to be excellent, I needed to be unique, but I needed to look at what the audience wanted.” Shah Rukh acknowledged that he had ceased to listen to the demands of the audience. He added, “I used to go where there were thousands and lakhs of people waving at me, but I wouldn’t hear or feel what they wanted to see out of me.” He mentioned that he then ventured into making a film about a vertically challenged character and another about a manic, psychopathic fan. However, he realized that people prefer to see him spreading hope, happiness, and love. Therefore, he decided to return to making films that embody those themes.

Shah Rukh Khan on turning down Slumdog Millionaire

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan talked about his connection with Slumdog Millionaire and his friendship with director Danny Boyle. He mentioned that he turned down a role in the movie because he was committed to hosting Who Wants to be a Millionaire (Kaun Banega Crorepati) on TV. Shah Rukh explained that he felt uneasy about playing a character with dishonest traits in the film's story. He said, “I was cheating and being dishonest as the host (in the movie). So I just found that it’s very strange that I’m being a host (on KBC) and I’m cheating in the film. So I explained to Mr Boyle that I wouldn’t like to do it, please, and there are way better actors than me. And I think Mr Anil Kapoor did it and he was fantastic as the host.”

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

Shah Rukh Khan had a remarkable entry into the YRF spy universe with the blockbuster Pathaan in early 2023. Following this success, his action-packed film Jawan also gained significant popularity at the box office. Ending the year on a positive note, SRK's comedy-drama Dunki, which came out in December, captivated audiences with its charming storyline.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to learning about the actor's future projects and are excited to see what cinematic gems he will bring to the screen next.

