Shah Rukh Khan opens up on AbRam’s reaction to Pathaan; Reveals why he didn’t give interviews before release

Shah Rukh Khan has made a comeback to the big screen after over four years, and fans are ecstatic! The actor is back with a bang, and his recently released film Pathaan has been garnering a great response from the audience. SRK was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, and while he had cameos in the films Rocketry and Brahmastra, Pathaan marks his comeback on the big screen in a full-fledged role after four years. While SRK hosted a number of ‘Ask SRK’ sessions on Twitter before his film Pathaan’s release in theatres, he did not give interviews to the media pre-release.

In a recent Ask SRK session, Shah Rukh addressed a fan’s question about the no-interview strategy and also revealed his youngest son AbRam’s reaction to Pathaan.