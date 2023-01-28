Shah Rukh Khan opens up on AbRam’s reaction to Pathaan; Reveals why he didn’t give interviews before release
Shah Rukh Khan revealed his son AbRam’s reaction on watching Pathaan. He also addressed why he didn’t give interviews before Pathaan’s release.
Shah Rukh Khan has made a comeback to the big screen after over four years, and fans are ecstatic! The actor is back with a bang, and his recently released film Pathaan has been garnering a great response from the audience. SRK was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, and while he had cameos in the films Rocketry and Brahmastra, Pathaan marks his comeback on the big screen in a full-fledged role after four years. While SRK hosted a number of ‘Ask SRK’ sessions on Twitter before his film Pathaan’s release in theatres, he did not give interviews to the media pre-release.
In a recent Ask SRK session, Shah Rukh addressed a fan’s question about the no-interview strategy and also revealed his youngest son AbRam’s reaction to Pathaan.
Shah Rukh Khan on AbRam’s reaction after watching Pathaan
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, and younger son AbRam were spotted by the paparazzi as they attended the screening of Pathaan a few days ago. Now, a curious fan wanted to know how AbRam reacted after watching Pathaan. During Ask SRK session, the fan tweeted, “@iamsrk Abrams response after watching pathaan ? #AskSRK.” Shah Rukh Khan replied, “I don’t know how but he said papa it’s all Karma. So I believe it.”
Shah Rukh Khan says ‘sher interview nahi karte’
Shah Rukh Khan was also asked about Pathaan’s roaring box-office numbers despite no pre-release interaction, or promotion. “#AskSRK @iamsrk without any domestic promotion,no pre release interaction ke baawajood bhi #pathaan itna roar kar rahii hai #BoxOfficeCollection,” wrote a Twitter user. In response to this, Shah Rukh replied why he decided not to give interviews. “Maine socha Sher interview nahi karte toh iss baar main bhi nahi karunga!!! Bas Jungle mein aakar dekh lo. #Pathaan,” read SRK’s tweet. Take a look!
About Pathaan
Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film also featured Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles, and features Salman Khan in a special appearance.
Bonafide Bollywood lover with over 3 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Though Lubna studied architec...Read more