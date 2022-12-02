Shah Rukh Khan opens up on action-packed Pathaan; calls Dunki: 'A story of people who want to come back home'

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most talented and versatile actors across the globe. He has been a part of a number of blockbusters and his work speaks for itself. On Thursday, the King Khan of Bollywood attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia wherein he talked about his upcoming films Pathaan , Jawan , and Dunki .

In an exclusive interview with The Deadline along the sidelines of the film festival, Shah Rukh Khan opened up on how he feels working on the sets of Dunki. He said, “In English, my film would be called Donkey. But the way, a part of India pronounces the word, it is ‘Dunki’. The Punjabis say it as Dunki. How much should I tell you about the film …mmm…It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have in our country, Mr Raju Hirani. It is written by a fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling.”

“It is a comic film. His (Mr Hirani) films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey for me and the film goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India,” he said.