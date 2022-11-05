Shah Rukh Khan opens up on overcoming problems a year after Aryan’s bail: Good will always outweigh the bad

Shah Rukh Khan has treated his fans with back-to-back surprises in the last few days. From the release of Pathaan teaser, to SRK greeting his fans outside Mannat on his 57th birthday, King Khan’s fans have been absolutely overjoyed. And much to their surprise, Shah Rukh Khan also hosted a #AskSRK session on Twitter during which he interacted with fans and answered their many questions about his personal life, professional life, and more. He also spoke about his motivation to overcome the problems he has faced so far. Shah Rukh Khan on his mantra when dealing with problems

A fan of Shah Rukh Khan asked him about what motivates him to deal with his problems. “Hope you’re doing good ShahRukh Sir. #AskSRK All the way from United States, what motivates you to overcome the problems you’ve faced so far and be like a Baadsha (KING). Pathan please respond,” wrote the fan. Shah Rukh, who has seen his fair share of ups and downs in life, had a short yet apt reply, and he said that his mantra to deal with problems and hardships is to believe that goodness will always prevail over evil. “One has to believe that good will always outweigh the bad…" wrote Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was released on bail in an alleged drug case, in October last year. He was given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in May this year.

Shah Rukh Khan on his upcoming movie Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan also opened up on how he feels about making a comeback on the big screen after 4 years, with Pathaan. He tweeted, “It’s like coming back home…” When asked about his experience working with co-star Deepika Padukone in Pathaan, he wrote that she had a calming effect on set, while he also tweeted that it was a pleasure working with John Abraham in Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan’s work front Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan will hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani's film Dunki, and Atlee's film Jawan opposite Nayanthara.

