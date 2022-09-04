Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh, who according to you is in the latest promo of Brahmastra?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of this year. The mythological fantasy sci-fi film, directed by Ayan Mukerji also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The film will release theatrically on the 9th of September and ahead of the big day, the makers and the actors are busy promoting it. Speaking of which, recently, a new promo of Brahmastra was dropped and fans are wondering if it is Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh in the video. Well, can you guess?

Shah Rukh Khan or Ranveer Singh? Who features in Brahmastra’s new promo?

Ever since the trailer of Brahmastra came out, fans have been speculating if SRK is a part of the film. According to many fans, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen essaying the role of Vanar Astra in the movie. In fact, a couple of weeks back, certain images of the actor from the film were also floating on social media, thus confirming fans’ notions. However, after the latest promo, some fans also feel that Ranveer Singh might be a part of the film too. Click HERE to watch the video and decide for yourselves!

Here is a glimpse of what fans believe:

Meanwhile, a couple of days back, Ayan Mukerji shared a clip from the film featuring Ranbir, and a voiceover runs in the background. Fans have loved the video but netizens feel that the voice running in the background is of non-other than Deepika Padukone. The moment he shared this video, one of the fans wrote, ‘This is DEEPIKA's VOICE!!!’, another one added, ‘Am I the Only One Hearing Deepika?’

On February 20, 2021, Pinkvilla exclusively reported how director Ayan Mukerji is planning to make his own Brahmastra universe, with multiple characters getting a spin off, if the first part fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt succeeds. Ayan recently confirmed such plans in an interview. We also revealed that the second part of the film will see the introduction of a new character named "Dev". And now, we have got some more details on the sequel of this modern mythology.

According to our sources, Brahmastra 2 will be about the story of two key characters - MahaDev and Parvati. "The makers have locked Deepika Padukone to play the character of Parvati. In-fact, Deepika will also make a cameo towards the end of Brahmastra, which will eventually take the film into the second part," revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the actress has already shot for the sequence in question for Brahmastra One: Shiva.