Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan? Sushmita Sen reveals who she has better chemistry with: 'I had more friendly…’

Sushmita Sen, who is known to be one of the graceful actresses in the Hindi film industry, made a strong comeback in 2020 with a web-series titled as Aarya. After the series was released, her fans showered a lot of love on her character because it was an absolute treasure to see her on the screen after an eight-year long hiatus. As the actress has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na and with Salamn Khan in Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya, in a recent interview, she was asked who she thinks she has a better chemistry with, and her answer was really surprising.

Sushmita Sen reveals that she has a better on-screen chemistry with THIS actor

In a conversation with The Indian Express, Sushmita Sen talked about why she had to take an eight year long break from the film industry. Moreover, she also answered one of the most interesting questions. During the conversation, Sen was asked to choose who she has a better on-screen chemistry with - Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, and the actress replied, “Very different chemistries,” with a loud laugh. Moreover, she said, “I taught one [of them] chemistry. I had a more friendly chemistry with Salman. It was like a gunda, friends type. While with Shah Rukh, it was romance.”

Also, when the Sirf Tum actress was asked with whom she would like to work with again, Sushmita replied with a big smile, “Both darling. Let’s never come down to either of them. Both always.”

Advertisement

Sushmita Sen on making a huge comeback with Aarya

In one of the early conversations, the 47-year-old was asked if she had ever imagined to comeback on the screen with such thrust, Sushmita shared that Aarya was a manifestation during her eight year long hiatus.

Workwise, Sushmita Sen is currently basking in the success of her recent web-series Taali, which is based on the life and struggles of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. After this, the Biwi No. 1 actress will be seen in the third season of the much-anticipated web-series Aarya, which is reportedly set to be released later this year.

ALSO READ: Taali teaser OUT; Sushmita Sen captivates audience as she plays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant