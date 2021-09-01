Shah Rukh Khan owes his success to Armaan Kohli? Here’s one fascinating Deewana film trivia that will stun you

In an unfortunate turn of events, actor Armaan Kohli was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with a drug case. The Jaani Dushman fame has essayed several different characters on screen. But do you know that Armaan Kohli has a special connection with ’s career? For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan’s feature debut film, Deewana was first offered to Armaan Kohli. Unfortunately, the latter turned down the role and Khan was roped in.

Deewana was a stepping stone in Shah Rukh Khan’s career and in his previous appearance on the 2016 show Yaaron Ki Baarat, the actor said that he owes his success to Armaan Kohli. While doing so, he also revealed that Armaan even featured on a poster of the film before he passed on the role. Shah Rukh Khan said, "Armaan Kohli is responsible for me being a star. He featured on the Deewana poster with late Divya Bharti. I still have that poster. Thank you for making me a star."

Moreover, in an old interview with Filmfare, Shah Rukh Khan being his own critic condemned his performance in the film. He added, "I'm glad the film has done so well...But I don’t think I’ve contributed in any way to its success. My performance was awful--loud, vulgar and uncontrolled. I overacted terribly and I take full responsibility for it... I am my worst critic and when I saw myself on the screen I was appalled. Isn’t it amazing that people have liked me in the film? Perhaps that’s because I am a fresh face. It’s not a performance I’d care to repeat or remember."

Helmed by Raj Kanwar, Deewana is an action-romance film starring Shah Rukh Khan, Amrish Puri, and Divya Bharti. The plot of the film revolves around the tragic life of a young girl who mourns the death of husband. Moving on in life, she travels to another city, marries another man, and lives happily until her ex-husband, in a strange turn of events, returns from the dead.

