Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to late Irrfan Khan: Will miss you and cherish that you were part of our lives

Irrfan Khan Death: Shah Rukh Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to Irrfan Khan on his demise with a note. Taking to social media, Shah Rukh called Irrfan, “inspiration & the greatest actor of our times.” Check it out.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan bid adieu to this world on Wednesday after succumbing to his deteriorating health condition at a hospital in Mumbai. As soon as the news of Irrfan’s demise broke, a sense of grief spread across the nation. Among the Bollywood stars, remembered his dear friend Irrfan with a heartfelt message. Shah Rukh took to social media to express his condolences to his family and called Irrfan “inspiration & the greatest actor of our times.”

Shah Rukh wrote, “My friend...inspiration & the greatest actor of our times. Allah bless your soul Irrfan bhai...will miss you as much as cherish the fact that you were part of our lives.

“पैमाना कहे है कोई, मैखाना कहे है दुनिया तेरी आँखों को भी, क्या क्या ना कहे है” Love u.” Shah Rukh and Irrfan have worked together in films like Billu and Krazzy 4. The two stars shared a great bond of friendship with each other and on hearing about his demise, SRK was left saddened.

Shah Rukh called Irrfan an ‘inspiration’ and many of his fans agreed with the fact. Along with his tweet, Shah Rukh also shared a monochrome photo of himself with Irrfan in the frame. Seeing the same, fans of Irrfan were left overwhelmed by grief. Irrfan was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after his health deteriorated. A day back, his spokesperson released a statement that the actor is being treated and is in the ICU. However, this morning, they confirmed that Irrfan passed away.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet for Irrfan:

Since the news of Irrfan’s demise came out, fans across the globe have been mourning the loss of the brilliant actor. The films that Irrfan did have been trending on Twitter. As per latest update about Irrfan’s last rites, the Angrezi Medium actor was buried at Mumbai's Versova Kabrastan in the presence of his friends and family. Irrfan is survived by wife Sutapa and sons Babil and Ayan.

