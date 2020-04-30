Shah Rukh Khan pens a heartfelt note for Rishi Kapoor as he credits him for making him who he is today

Shah Rukh Khan has penned an emotional note for Rishi Kapoor as he has left for heavenly abode. The actor went on to credit him for making him who is today and always giving him a pat on the back when they met.

Today morning, the world was hit with the sad news of 's demise and ever since, the world has been mourning the death of the veteran actor. Bollywood, friends and family, fans, everyone has been sending their prayers and condolences. And now, took to social media to pen an emotional note for Rishi Kapoor where he spoke about how he made him feel when he first entered the world of films up until when he last met him.

He wrote, 'As a young man entering the daunting world of films, I was insecure about the way I looked and afraid that I was not talented enough. The thought of failing meant nothing though, because even if I failed, I would have worked with the greatest actor I knew of - Rishi Sahib. On the first day of the shoot, he sat for my scene to finsih after pack up, then with that famously radiant smile on his face he said 'yaar tujhme energy bahut hai!'. That day in my head I became an actor! He further concluded by saying, 'I will miss him for his gentle pat on my head every time we met. I will keep it in my heart alwasy, as the 'Ashirwaad' that made me who I am today. Will miss you sir, with love, gratitude and immense respect...forever.'

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and soon after, he left for New York, where he was treated for almost a year. The actor resumed shooting for his film with Juhi Chawla post his return, however, it had to be stopped mid-way owing to health issues. The actor was last seen in The Body.

Shah Rukh Khan's post for Rishi Kapoor:

