Shah Rukh Khan pens lockdown lessons while flashing his quarantine salt n pepper look & we are taking notes

Ever since the Coronavirus outbreak, has been doing his bit to help the government in its efforts to combat the Coronavirus pandemic. To begin with, SRK’s companies - Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, Meer Foundation and Red Chillies VFX – have contributed to a number of relief funds, including the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, among others. Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter to inform the same as he wrote, “In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family.”

Adding, “Given the enormity of the task, my team and I discussed ways to contribute in our own modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives, which we hope will make a small difference. The efforts of our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji coupled with the efforts of the chief ministers, Shri Uddhav Thackeray ji, Smt Mamata Banerjee, Shri Arvind Kejriwal and all other states and union territories’ leaders have been commendable in fighting this pandemic. We have initially focused our efforts on the three cities - Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi - with the realisation that this is a start and we stand ready to contribute in whichever way possible going forward.” Not just this, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri have provided 25000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to medical teams across Maharashtra.

And today, looks like, this Zero actor turned teacher for his students as he penned down lockdown lessons for everyone on social media and alongside his sun kissed selfie wherein he is showing off his salt and pepper look, he wrote, “That we have been living far beyond our exigencies, most of which don’t really matter as much as we thought they did. That we really don’t need..more people around us than the ones we feel like talking to while we are locked up….” Alongside the note, SRK captioned the post as ‘Lockdown lessons.’ Well, in order to create awareness about COVID 19, SRK joined artists from around the world for a global concert curated by pop star Lady Gaga to support and applaud frontline health care workers in their battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. Called One World Together At Home, the virtual concert organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and international advocacy organisation Global Citizen featured the real-life experiences of doctors, nurses and families living through the pandemic. Also, SRK participated in I-for India, a fundraiser organized by and Zoya Akhtar, wherein the Veer Zaara actor crooned to a song with son AbRam.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's lockdown lessons:

