Shah Rukh Khan pens special birthday note for ‘one & only Thalaiva’ Rajinikanth; Wishes him health, happiness

Shah Rukh Khan recently took to his social media handles to wish the Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth on his 70 birthday. Check out his wish below.

Heartfelt wishes have been pouring in for superstar Rajinikanth as he is celebrating his 70 birthday today. The Kollywood superstar’s fans, family members, and friends from the film industry are surely leaving no stone unturned to make him feel special on his birthday. Not just, actors from South Industry, even A-listers from Bollywood are showering love on the legendary actor. After , has taken to his social media to wish Rajinikanth. In his heartfelt post, King Khan expressed his undying love for the actor as he wishes him good health and happiness on his birthday.

The Raees star took to his Instagram handle to extend his wishes. He shared a still from the Lungi Dance song from his film Chennai Express. In the photo, he can be seen standing with his poster. Alongside the picture, SRK wrote, “Here’s wishing the Birthday a very Happy Rajinikanth!!! Marking another year of superhuman-ness from the one and only Thalaiva!! Health and happiness to you always @rajinikanth sir... Love you very much!” Earlier, had wished the South superstar, writing, “Superhuman onscreen and a superb human off it...always feel fortunate to have shared screen space with you sir. Here’s wishing you a year filled with the best of health and more health. Happy birthday @rajinikanth sir.”

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram post:

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also wished Rajinikanth on his Twitter handle. PM Modi wished the superstar a healthier and longer life, writing, “Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss’s cop drama Darbar with Nayanthara. He is currently gearing up for his next film titled Annaatthe. Helmed by Siruthai Siva the film also features Nayantahra, Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar and Meena in the lead roles.

