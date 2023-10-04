Shah Rukh Khan 'personally called' Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma to praise Kareena Kapoor Khan's Jaane Jaan

The movie Jaane Jaan featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the main roles, has been receiving great reviews since it came out. It's based on Keigo Higashino's novel The Devotion of Suspect X published in 2005. Recently, the team behind the Netflix film Jaane Jaan, including Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, and director Sujoy Ghosh, participated as guest speakers on the first day of the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2023. They were part of a session titled The Unlikely Heroes: How OTT Platforms are Supporting Them. During the session, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat revealed that Shah Rukh Khan liked the film Jaane Jaan.

Recently, during India Today Mumbai Conclave 2023, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma revealed that Shah Rukh Khan had personally called them both to shower his praise on the Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer, Jaane Jaan. While Sujoy Ghosh said he loved SRK films like Pathaan and Jawan, Vijay Varma added, “I enjoyed ‘Jawan’ as well. It was wild. It was so good and fun fact. Mr Shah Rukh Khan enjoyed ‘Jaane Jaan’ as well. He called us, he called me and he called Jaideep.”

Jaideep Ahlawat chimed in and said, “That was the moment. He called me and said ‘agar aap bohot zyada busy nahi hain, toh apse thodi si baat karni hain. Shah Rukh bol raha hoon.’ Maine unse kahan, ‘agar mujhe heart attack aaya toh uske zimmedaar aap honge!’”

Vijay Varma went on to praise the superstar and said, “We are living in his phase like we are living in Shah Rukh’s shadow. Everything about this incredible man is so inspiring in so many ways. He set a benchmark right now which only he can cross. As a person, as an actor, as a personality, as a star, and I can count every opportunity, every time I've met him. It's so significant, even it is a five-second meeting or a handshake, whatever it is. You remember your time with him. He's one of those people, he touches your heart.”

Jaideep Ahlawat also recalled working with King Khan in Raees and said, “So many films. While we were growing up, ‘Baazigar’m “DDLJ’, they were huge hits, madness. But I'm fortunate enough working with him for a very small part in ‘Raaes’ and it just happened. Somebody else was cast for that role and something happened, and then on the 11th hour, I was finalised at 11.30 in the night and the call time was 7 in the morning. So I worked with him for four days and it was most amazing experience. I always say working with Shah Rukh Khan is you can't describe it. You have to experience it, as simple as that. The way he treats you, the way he talks to you and make you so important, it's mesmerising. He remembers every single thing. The day he called me, he was talking about ‘Raaes’.”

He also mentioned about his first day on the sets of Raees when he was star-struck. During his first scene with Shah Rukh Khan, he found himself watching him in awe and was a bit slow with his reactions. The director noticed the scene was slowing down and asked him to pick up the pace. Shah Rukh Khan, sensing his nervousness, calmed everyone down with a 15-minute chat about random things, which made him feel relieved. Ahlawat described the moment and said, “It was like being in the love universe of Shah Rukh Khan”.

Jaane Jaan was released on Netflix on September 21.

