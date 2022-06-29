Shah Rukh Khan photobombs Gauri Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani & Namrata Shirodkar's vintage pic from old fashion show

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. It is always a visual treat to see the couple posing for a picture together, especially when it is an unseen hidden gem. Well, Gauri Khan, today took to her Instagram handle to share a vintage picture of her posing with her girlfriends Sangeeta Bijlani and Namrata Shirodkar. What steals the show is a cute SRK photo bombing the picture.

In the picture, we can see Gauri Khan looking glamourous in a green dress. With a puffy hairdo, diamond choker necklace and studs, and a bright smile, the star wife looks like a vision. Besides her sits Namrata Shirodkar who is wearing a black coloured coat over a black skirt and a multi-coloured top. Sangeeta Bijlani leans on to fit in the frame in white attire. Shah Rukh Khan can be seen popping his head from behind as he photo bombs the picture. Sharing this picture, Gauri write, “Post a fashion show with @namratashirodkar @sangeetabijlani9 .. I think i walked the Ramp with them too while @iamsrk watched from the audience.”

Check out the picture:

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently held a live session where he talked about many things and also answered many fan questions. He revealed that he always wanted to do an action film, since he entered the industry and finally, with Pathaan and Jawaan he is fulfilling his wish. SRK will soon be back on the big screens and fans are super excited about it. He has many projects lined up to release in 2023. 'Pathaan' with Deepika Padukone, John Abraham is all set to release on January 25th. He also has 'Jawaan' and 'Dunki' in his pipeline.

