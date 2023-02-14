Shah Rukh Khan picks between Pathaan and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on Valentine’s Day

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is running successfully in the theatres currently. The film which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham has not only broken several box office records but has also paved the way straight into the hearts of all the fans. Pathaan’s release was nothing less than a celebration for all the fans who were waiting to see SRK on the silver screen for almost 4 years. King Khan’s yet another film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which was released almost 28 years ago is still running in the theatre along with Pathaan and it is a big achievement for any actor. But today during the Ask SRK session, the actor revealed his choice between Pathaan and DDLJ. Shah Rukh Khan picks between Pathaan and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani had recently taken to her Instagram handle to share an iconic picture. In the picture, we could see Mumbai’s popular theatre Maratha Mandir. The picture shows the poster of 2 movies that are running in this theatre. Interestingly both the films are of SRK. We all know that Maratha Mandir is one such theatre that has been screening Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge non-stop for the last 27 years. And now after the release of Pathaan, this theatre is also screening Pathaan. It is indeed quite an iconic journey for any actor. Today, during Ask SRK session, one fan wrote, “#AskSRK Valentine day pe #DDLJ dekhe ya #Pathaan ?Jaldi Reply Dijiye Matine show jana hai..” SRK replied, “On Valentine Day it should be #Pathaan day..” Check out Shah Rukh Khan’s post:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front Recently, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at Mumbai’s private airport as he jetted off to shoot for Atlee’s next Jawan. Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in the titular role, while Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South Indian cinema is playing the female lead opposite SRK in the film. Jawan is Atlee’s first Hindi movie and his first collaboration with SRK. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi will play the lead antagonist in the film. The highly anticipated project will also have Thalapthy Vijay, the Tamil superstar in a special appearance. The Atlee directorial features a stellar star cast including Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Tamil actor Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, and others in supporting roles. The film will be released across five languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, on June 2, 2023. Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu and reportedly he also has a cameo in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

