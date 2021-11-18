Shah Rukh Khan planning to resume work from December post son Aryan Khan drug case?

Shah Rukh Khan’s elder son Aryan Khan made the headlines in October this year after he was arrested by the NCB during a drug raid. In all this, SRK had put his work life on hold, and was working with his legal team to get his son home. And now that Aryan is back, recent reports suggest that the superstar is set to return to his work after a hiatus.

A friend close to the family told IndiaToday.in that SRK is planning to get back to work, slowly and steadily. The source said that SRK is contemplating starting his work from December including film shoots, narrations, endorsement discussions, and more. According to the report, the source reveals that Shah Rukh was in no hurry to get back to work, however, the delay was impacting his producers and causing them financial strain and thus SRK might resume shooting by end of November or early December.

Earlier, according to a report published in Bollywood Life, Shah Rukh had urged the directors of his projects to shorten the outdoor schedules so that he can come home every few days. “He has asked to keep film schedules that are outside India in small chunks, instead of one big schedule and leave scope for him to visit home every couple of weeks for a few days. He has requested them to plan the shoot in such a way that portions with the other artists can be shot while he is away so that he can be there with his family every once in a while without impacting the shoots or causing any delays,” a source was quoted saying.

To note, Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 release Zero, will be seen making a comeback on the big screen with Siddharth Anand’s upcoming directorial Pathan. The movie will also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Apart from this, King Khan has also collaborated with Tamil director Atlee for his untitled project.