Shah Rukh Khan to play double role of a criminal & investigative officer in Atlee’s next? Here’s what we know

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero co-starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and as of now, the superstar hasn’t announced his next film

Post the debacle of Aanand L. Rai’s 2018 film Zero, went on a break and it has been almost two years that the actor hasn’t announced his next film. Often, SRK fans take to Twitter to trend #ShahRukhKhan and request the actor to announce his next film. Well, looks like all their prayers have been answered because as per reports, it is being said that not one, but King Khan has locked in three scripts. That’s right! To begin with, one film that has been making the most headlines is Pathan, which reportedly will see SRK reunite with his Om Shanti Om leading lady . Two, SRK reportedly will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s social comedy and three, Mr. Badshah will be seen in a commercial potboiler with South filmmaker Atlee.

Well, Atlee and SRK have been wanting to collaborate for two years and after brainstorming on multiple projects and scripts, looks like, the two have zeroed in on an action film. Well, if reports are to be believed, South filmmaker Atlee’s next will feature SRK in a double role. As per a report in Mirror, SRK will be playing an investigative officer of a top Indian agency, and a most wanted criminal in Atlee’s next as the “story revolves around these two characters who are worlds apart, their conflict and confrontation.” Well, this is not the first time that SRK will be seen in a double role on screen as earlier, SRK played a double role in Duplicate.

Well, talking about Atlee, three of his directorial has the protagonist play a double role and so, it comes as no surprise that Atlee’s next featuring SRK will also see the protagonist in a double role. While Atlee is currently working on the script of the film, it is said that SRK is expected to resume work with not Atlee but Sidharth Anand’s thriller co-starring John, and later, SRK will move to Hirani’s movie based on the concept of immigration.

